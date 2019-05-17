Arizona woman escapes ‘sex dungeon,’ forced to sleep in a cage, police say

An Arizona man was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault after a woman escaped from a “sex dungeon,” according to court documents revealed Wednesday.

Jason Monroe Smith, 48, was arrested on May 8 in Scottsdale after police made contact with a woman who said she was kidnapped, forced to sleep in a cage and repeatedly assaulted since February, police said.

The woman told authorities she met Smith on a dating app, Phoenix’s Fox 10 reported. She said they went on a few dates and was aware of “alternative lifestyle,” which she described as “50 Shades of Grey with a twist.”

Being homeless at the time, she agreed to move in with Smith, the report said. The woman said Smith’s home had a BDS-style dungeon with a large cage. Smith allegedly forced the woman to sign a contract that required her to sleep in the cage while wearing a shock collar – a device he supposedly used on multiple occasions, Fox 10 reported.

ALASKA MAN RAPES UNCONSCIOUS WOMAN INSIDE POLICE STATION ‘OUT OF BOREDOM,’ POLICE SAY

Investigators said the contract included provisions that allowed Smith to “use as much force as he wanted against her.” The contract also required the woman to refer to herself as “the slave” and Smith as “master,” and there were to be no “safe words,” the report said.

The woman was subjected to repeated abuse between February and May, police investigators said. In one incident, Smith dragged the woman through the home by her hair before being handcuffed, whipped, and zapped with a shock collar, Fox 10 reported.

Police said the woman contacted an unidentified woman and her mother who helped her escape and alert authorities, ABC 15 reported. Smith was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault involving a victim being bound or restrained, the report said. He has since been released after posting a $250,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per the conditions of his release, Smith was forced to wear an ankle monitor, may not return to the scene of the crime, and is to have no contact with the woman, ABC 15 reported.