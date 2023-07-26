Arizona woman arrested again after allegedly murdering cousin with hammer during drunken argument

An Arizona woman has been re-arrested in the May 2022 murder of her cousin after she was released from prison twice last year.

Brianna Zerth, 30, of Peoria, was most recently charged on Friday with second-degree intentional murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection with her 33-year-old cousin Kevin McKenna's murder, court records show.

Zerth was initially arrested on May 4, 2022, when prosecutors said she killed McKenna, a Marine veteran, with a hammer while intoxicated, but a judge released her after she argued that she was acting in self-defense, according to local reports.

Her young daughter was apparently home at the time of the alleged crime, and apparently told police at the time that her mother had killed McKenna with a hammer, FOX 10 Phoenix first reported.

Police accused Zerth of cleaning up the crime scene, including blood and broken glass, prior to calling 911, according to court documents obtained by FOX 10.

After her first release, Zerth was charged with attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to endangerment in June 2022 after she allegedly tried to run over her boyfriend with a vehicle while under the influence, 3TV/CBS 5 reported.

She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and sentenced to probation.

The suspect's record also shows prior charges for criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital that it could not comment on pending litigation regarding Zerth's latest charges, but it told local outlet KOLD earlier this month after Zerth's last release that the county attorney's office "received a submittal from the Peoria Police Department on Brianna Zerth for an incident that occurred on May 4."

"Prosecutors reviewed the evidence and referred the case back to law enforcement for additional information. Our office has had regular contact with the next of kin in this case, and we acknowledge the criminal justice system can be frustrating. We will make a decision on this case upon receiving the additional information requested," the county attorney's office said.

The latest indictment alleges that Zerth tried to cover up McKenna's murder.

Peter McKenna, Kevin McKenna's father, told 3TV/CBS 5 he wants "first-degree" murder charges filed against Zerth and "the death penalty."

"My main concern is: How does she keep getting away with this?" he said in an interview.

Zerth's trial is scheduled for Nov. 20.