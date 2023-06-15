Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona troopers seize fentanyl pills hidden in Michelob Ultra beer cases

The Michelob Ultra 55-packs were filled with fentanyl pills

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Arizona officials announced that they seized a whopping 54 pounds of fentanyl pills, which were concealed in a beer case during a traffic stop.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) announced the drug bust on Thursday. On June 5, officers stopped a Toyota Camry on Interstate 17 in Anthem for suspected moving and equipment violations.

Driver Omar C. Arias, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

Arias was also charged with unlawful flight from law enforcement after driving away from the traffic stop, but the suspect eventually relented after a pursuit.

Fentanyl pills in beer case

Pictures released by AZDPS show an opened Michelob Ultra 55-pack filled with several plastic bags of light blue pills. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

"During the traffic stop the suspect drove away, leading to a pursuit on northbound Interstate 17," AZDPS said in a statement. "The suspect later came to a stop near milepost 254 and was detained by troopers without further incident."

Pictures released by AZDPS show an opened Michelob Ultra 55-pack filled with several plastic bags of light blue pills.

AZDPS posted another picture of their full drug haul, which included 39 Ziploc bags filled to the brim with the blue fentanyl pills. 

Seized fentanyl and meth bags

In addition to the 54 pounds of fentanyl pills, officers found 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

The drugs were reportedly en route to Denver from the Phoenix area.

In addition to the 54 pounds of fentanyl pills, officers found 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle. 

Exterior of parked car

Suspect Omar Arias was charged with unlawful flight from law enforcement after driving away from the traffic stop (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Arias was booked into Yavapai County Jail after his arrest. There are no additional details about the incident at this time.