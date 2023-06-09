Video captures aftermath of massive train derailment in Arizona

A drone video captured the aftermath of a massive train derailment in Arizona involving a freight train that emergency officials say was "carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks."

The train, operated by BNSF, derailed around midnight Wednesday in Williams, located outside of Flagstaff, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.

"A total of 23 cars derailed and sustained heavy damage. The train cars involved were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks," Coconino County officials said. "There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident. Cleanup is currently underway."

Drone footage showed the train cars sandwiched against each other, blocking both directions of the railroad.

Images released by Coconino County Emergency Management also show a truck crushed underneath one of the derailed cars.

In another photo, large vans are seen spilling out of the derailed double-decker freight train cars.

The train was traveling about 50 mph when it derailed, according to Fox10 Phoenix.

The incident happened the day before a freight train plowed into a semitruck stuck on a rail crossing Thursday in North Carolina, which was captured in a dramatic video.

The big rig had been stuck on the railroad crossing on the Main Street in Wingate, North Carolina as the train approached at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

In a video recorded by Malik Jordan, the train is heard blaring its horn before striking the truck.

"Yo, yo, yo!" Jordan is heard yelling in the video as the truck's exterior is blasted to shreds by the fast moving train.

Despite the climatic crash, no injuries were reported, the Union County Sheriff's Office said. The department added that the semitruck driver was able to exit the truck prior to the collision.

Police said that while the truck was destroyed in the crash, it was not carrying any hazardous materials at the time of the collision.

In the comment section of the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, residents complained that this was not the first time semitrucks have gotten stuck on the railroad tracks. Earlier this year, in January, two semitrucks were hit at the same crossing within a week.

