Video captures aftermath of massive train derailment in Arizona

BNSF train carrying new vehicles comes off rails near Flagstaff

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Train carrying new vehicles derails in Northern Arizona Video

Train carrying new vehicles derails in Northern Arizona

Drone footage from Coconino County Emergency Management shows the aftermath of a train derailment in Williams, Arizona. (Credit: CCEM/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A drone video captured the aftermath of a massive train derailment in Arizona involving a freight train that emergency officials say was "carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks." 

The train, operated by BNSF, derailed around midnight Wednesday in Williams, located outside of Flagstaff, according to Coconino County Emergency Management. 

"A total of 23 cars derailed and sustained heavy damage. The train cars involved were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks," Coconino County officials said. "There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident. Cleanup is currently underway." 

Drone footage showed the train cars sandwiched against each other, blocking both directions of the railroad. 

Northern Arizona train derailment

Nearly two dozen train cars are seen derailed in Coconino County, Arizona. (CCEM/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Images released by Coconino County Emergency Management also show a truck crushed underneath one of the derailed cars. 

In another photo, large vans are seen spilling out of the derailed double-decker freight train cars. 

The train was traveling about 50 mph when it derailed, according to Fox10 Phoenix. 

The incident happened the day before a freight train plowed into a semitruck stuck on a rail crossing Thursday in North Carolina, which was captured in a dramatic video. 

The big rig had been stuck on the railroad crossing on the Main Street in Wingate, North Carolina as the train approached at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. 

Train carrying new vehicles derails in Arizona

Vans are seen spilling out of the train cars that derailed this week in Williams, Arizona. (Coconino County Emergency Management)

In a video recorded by Malik Jordan, the train is heard blaring its horn before striking the truck. 

"Yo, yo, yo!" Jordan is heard yelling in the video as the truck's exterior is blasted to shreds by the fast moving train.  

Despite the climatic crash, no injuries were reported, the Union County Sheriff's Office said. The department added that the semitruck driver was able to exit the truck prior to the collision.  

Truck crushed by derailed train in Arizona

A truck appears to be crushed underneath one of the derailed train cars in Williams, Arizona. (Coconino County Emergency Management)

Police said that while the truck was destroyed in the crash, it was not carrying any hazardous materials at the time of the collision. 

In the comment section of the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, residents complained that this was not the first time semitrucks have gotten stuck on the railroad tracks. Earlier this year, in January, two semitrucks were hit at the same crossing within a week. 

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.