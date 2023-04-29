Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona serial thief accused of shoplifting Victoria's Secret stores 17 times: police

Tempe and Phoenix Victoria's Secret stores were allegedly robbed by Flores

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Arizona woman finds heartwarming note tucked inside $2 book at Goodwill, now she’s searching for its owner Video

Arizona woman finds heartwarming note tucked inside $2 book at Goodwill, now she’s searching for its owner

Mother Rose Farmer found the handwritten note and posted it to Facebook to try to find the writer or his son, Trent. 

An Arizona suspect was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing Victoria's Secret stores in Tempe at least 17 times.

Ismael Flores, 23, was charged with nearly two dozen counts of shoplifting and theft. He was also charged with a drug offense after officers reportedly caught him carrying pills during his arrest.

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix say that Flores stole underwear, bras and pants at the Victoria's Secret locations between October 2022 and March 2023. Flores is also suspected of robbing Target stores in South Phoenix.

The 23-year-old suspect would stuff the clothes in a trash bag or load the items into a shopping cart and flee, the court documents said.

IN ARIZONA, FRESH SCRUTINY OF SAUDI-OWNED FARM'S WATER USE

Ismael Flores mugshot

Ismael Flores, 23, was charged with several counts of shoplifting and theft along with a drug offense, Arizona police say. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police say that Flores targeted the Victoria's Secret locations at Arizona Mills and Tempe Marketplace. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Tempe Police Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department for more information, but has not heard back.

ARIZONA ARMED SUSPECT STORMS INTO SMOKE SHOP AND TACKLES ARMED EMPLOYEE, ENDS UP SHOT AND CRITICALLY INJURED

Tempe Marketplace mall exteriors

Arizona authorities believe that Flores targeted the Victoria's Secret locations at Arizona Mills and Tempe Marketplace.  (Google Maps)

There are no additional details about the incidents at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Victoria's Secret store exteriors

A view of a Victoria's Secret Pink store logo.