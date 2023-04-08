Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona armed suspect storms into smoke shop and tackles armed employee, ends up shot and critically injured

The Glendale Police Department says the incident is still being investigated

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Arizona smoke shop employee shoots armed man who attacked him as store closed Video

Arizona smoke shop employee shoots armed man who attacked him as store closed

Police in Glendale, Arizona are investigating the incident which the smoke shop owner says was self defense Credit: Fox 10 Phoenix

Police in Arizona are investigating after a smoke shop owner says his employee shot an armed robber in self-defense.

Ouday Muslet, owner of Smoke Casa in Glendale, Arizona, told FOX 10 Phoenix that his store was about to close on Thursday night when an armed man stormed into the building and wrestled an employee to the ground.

The intruder then held his gun to the head of the employee as they wrestled around for a gun that the employee had in his waistband. The employee eventually shot the suspect in the leg.

The suspect then grabbed the employee’s gun and went outside.

TEXAS AG PAXTON SLAMS 'SOROS-BACKED' PROSECUTOR AFTER JURY CONVICTS ARMY SERGEANT FOR SHOOTING PROTESTER

An armed man stormed into a Glendale, Arizona and tackled an armed employee

An armed man stormed into a Glendale, Arizona and tackled an armed employee (Fox 10 Phoenix)

At that point, the employee grabbed another gun that was inside the shop and followed the suspect outside where he shot him again.

The suspect was critically wounded and sent to a nearby hospital.

"Do you wait to see what he's gonna do? Not necessarily, we're talking about life or death here," Muslet said.

FOILED: FIVE TIMES ARMED CITIZENS FOUGHT BACK AGAINST ATTACKERS IN 2022

The crime scene outside an Arizona smoke shop where a suspected armed robber was shot and critically wounded

The crime scene outside an Arizona smoke shop where a suspected armed robber was shot and critically wounded (Fox 10 Phoenix)

Muslet said the employee was detained by police at the scene.

The Glendale Police Department told Fox News Digital the incident is under investigation and declined to comment further.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smoke Casa in Glendale,  Arizona

Smoke Casa in Glendale,  Arizona (Fox 10 Phoenix)

"My employee is okay, hopefully that guy will be OK, but we had somebody come and threaten someone's life, and we defended ourselves," Muslet said. "[He] took whatever precautions he needed to make sure he walked away that night."

"Somebody illegally used their firearm to threaten my employee’s life and in return my employee had to defend his life. That’s why we’re here today."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.