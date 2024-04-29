Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly will not be retried after deadlocked jury, prosecutors announce

George Alan Kelly was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Mexican national on his border property

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly defense consultant alleges 'political prosecution' Video

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly defense consultant alleges 'political prosecution'

Dr. Ron Martinelli, a consultant for George Alan Kelly's defense, spoke to Fox News Digital about the prosecution of the elderly rancher, costing the poor border county upwards of $1 million.

George Alan Kelly, the Arizona rancher charged with murder in the shooting of a Mexican national on his border property, will not be retried, prosecutors with the Santa Cruz County Attorney's office said.

The state charged Kelly with second degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a migrant, Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, on his land in January 2023.

Kelly wears bulletproof vest in court

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)

The decision not to retry Kelly comes a week after a mistrial was declared following a deadlocked jury. 

Kelly’s defense confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was "one, lone holdout" juror who wanted to convict, while the remaining jurors sought an acquittal.

The jury began deliberating April 18. After days of being unable to reach a verdict, the judge overseeing the trial declared a mistrial on Monday.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 