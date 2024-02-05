Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona prison still locked down after fight injures 9 inmates

None of the AZ prison staff members were hurt

Associated Press
Published
close
Arizona experiencing a rise in ‘remote’ border crossings: Mark Lamb Video

Arizona experiencing a rise in ‘remote’ border crossings: Mark Lamb

Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down the recent drop in illegal migrant crossings in Texas as the flow continues to rise in Arizona and California.  

A unit at an Arizona prison remained on lockdown Sunday after nine inmates were injured in a fight.

Authorities said the altercation involving a large number of inmates broke out Saturday afternoon during outdoor recreation time in the Morey Unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis near Buckeye.

ARIZONA POLICE ARREST BOY, 11, AFTER LOADED GUN FOUND IN CLASSROOM

State Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said prison staff was able to break up the fight and get things under control.

Pheonix, Tucon, Flagstaff news

A prison fight broke out at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis on Feb. 3, 2024. The prison is still on lockdown. (Fox News)

Nine inmates were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and no prison staff members were hurt, according to prison officials.

They said the Morey Unit will remain on lockdown while the incident is being investigated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The medium-security Lewis prison houses more than 4,000 inmates about 43 miles west of Phoenix and has faced major staffing shortages in recent years.

It is one of 13 prison facilities operated by the state corrections department.