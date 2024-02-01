Expand / Collapse search
California

California prisoner riot hospitalized 9 after about 200 inmates rushed corrections officers

The around 200 inmates attacked correction officers with fists and rocks

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Nine people were hospitalized after around 200 inmates rushed correction officers at a Southern California prison.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, eight corrections officers and an incarcerated man were injured during the violent rush at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, California.

Authorities said that officers were escorting an inmate across the prison for a contraband investigation "approximately 200 incarcerated people, on the yard, rushed toward the officers, attacking them with fists and rocks."

After shooting a rifle warning round, officers used "chemical agents and non-lethal impact rounds" to get the prisoner under control.

Ironwood State Prison

The riot happened at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, California on Thursday, Feb. 1 at approximately 10 a.m. PST. (Google Maps)

Eight staff members and one inmate were treated at a local hospital and later returned to the prison, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately share the extent of their injuries.

Barbwire at a prison

An inmate rush on Thursday at the Ironwood State Prison left 9 people injured. (Getty Images)

Ironwood, a minimum-medium security facility in the desert east of Los Angeles, opened in 1994 and houses about 2,500 male inmates.

