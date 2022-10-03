Arizona man shows up for Tinder meet-up, gets robbed by armed couple

An Arizona man arrived at a hotel for what he believed was a Tinder date, but it turned out to be an armed robbery in which a couple stole his personal belongings and thousands of dollars.

Jose Sandoval Jaquez, 32, and Crystal Hulsey, 33, were arrested in connection with the robbery after several days on the run.

The victim showed up at an Embassy Suites hotel room in Phoenix last month after matching with a woman whose Tinder profile said her name was "Sonya," according to Phoenix police.

When he made it to the room, Jaquez pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his property. The victim handed over his cell phone, identification cards, social media accounts, PIN code and bank account information.

The victim was then ordered to drive the suspects to a nearby Chase Bank. The suspects left with the vehicle.

"The victim stated $900 was taken from Chase Bank on Sept. 17 from the drive through and a total of $3,000 had been taken from his account since the initial incident," the police report said, FOX 10 reported.

Jaquez and Hulsey were identified as suspects just days later. Authorities said the couple used their real names to book the hotel room and the victim provided bank statements showing Zelle and Cash App withdrawals from his account using partial usernames that investigators were able to match to profiles belonging to the suspects.

The pair drove the car to California and Las Vegas, where officers in Las Vegas located the vehicle with a gray handgun inside on September 25.

Days later, Phoenix police discovered an online escort advertisement with Hulsey's phone number and set up a meeting location. As police were waiting for Hulsey, they identified her in a Nissan Rogue driven by Jaquez at a La Quinta Inn.

Police attempted to apprehend the suspects, but the duo drove off. Jaquez and Hulsey were seen speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road, police said.

During the pursuit, the couple stopped and carjacked the driver of another vehicle before driving off in that car.

The chase extended through several cities before the pair, driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with another vehicle. They tried to carjack another vehicle but were not able to before law enforcement took them into custody.

Jaquez and Hulsey both face multiple charges, including assault and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.