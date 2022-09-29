Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’

Body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, recovered from Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 60-year-old Arizona woman was found dead Wednesday morning, three days after she went missing on a hike and texted her husband that she had "gotten off route."

The body of Kathleen Patterson was recovered around 8 a.m. by a volunteer searcher who was off-trail at the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said there appeared to be no signs of foul play, and detectives are investigating.

Patterson was last seen leaving her home around 7:30 a.m. to go hiking on the trail. Patterson drove a gray Infiniti, which was found at the trailhead.

MISSING COLORADO HIKER FOUND DEAD AFTER GETTING SEPARATED FROM GROUP

She had contacted her family by cell phone around 10:30 a.m. Sunday but was not heard from since, FOX10 Phoenix reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Patterson’s husband, Steve, told AZ Family that in the text, Patterson said she had "gotten off route" but was OK and had enough water.

Steve Patterson said at the time that his wife is an avid hiker but had not hiked the Spur Cross Trailhead.

The Spur Cross Trailhead is located in Cave Creek, Arizona, a town about 32 miles north of Phoenix.

The Spur Cross Trailhead is located in Cave Creek, Arizona, a town about 32 miles north of Phoenix. (Google Maps, File)

More than 200 volunteers joined the search for Patterson since she went missing, the outlet reported. 

Kathleen Patterson, 60, has been missing since Sunday when she went for a hike on the Spur Cross Trailhead in Cave Creek, Arizona, and never returned.

Kathleen Patterson, 60, has been missing since Sunday when she went for a hike on the Spur Cross Trailhead in Cave Creek, Arizona, and never returned. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No additional details were immediately released.

Cave Creek is a town located about 32 miles north of Phoenix.