Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona man pleads not guilty to stabbing death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike on hiking trail

Zion William Teasley, 22, allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Lauren Heike 15 times on trail in Phoenix

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Phoenix police arrest suspect in Lauren Heike murder Video

Phoenix police arrest suspect in Lauren Heike murder

Fox News' Jeff Paul reports a 22-year-old suspect with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in connection to the death of the Arizona hiker on 'America Reports.'

An Arizona man accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Lauren Heike on a desert hiking trail in Phoenix last month has pleaded not guilty hours after being indicted.

Zion William Teasley, 22, entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment on Tuesday, FOX10 Phoenix reported. A day earlier, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that a county grand jury indicted Teasley on a single count of first-degree murder.

"My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.  "Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family."

Heike was brutally attacked on April 28 while walking on a trail in northwest Phoenix near 6500 East Libby Street, close to where she lived, with 15 stab wounds and injuries on her hands and forearms, police have said. 

LAUREN HEIKE MURDER: ARIZONA MAN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING 29-YEAR-OLD HIKER TO DEATH LAST MONTH

Lauren Heike

Heike's mother and father remembered her as a beautiful and sweet person during a press conference earlier this month. (Phoenix Police Department)

Investigators claim Heike was chased over a barbed wire fence along the community trail, based on the condition of her clothes. Her belongings were also found scattered along the trail.

Police launched a manhunt for a person of interest seen on security footage walking on the same path as Heike around the time of the alleged murder. 

Mug shot of Teasley

Teasley is facing first-degree murder charge following the death of Lauren Heike on an Arizona hiking trail. (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office)

On May 4, investigators announced Teasley was arrested in connection with Heike's death.

ARIZONA HIKER LAUREN HEIKE STABBED 15 TIMES, LIKELY WITH POCKETKNIFE: COURT DOCS

Police obtained cell phone data that recorded Teasley’s location, which allegedly matched that of the surveillance video evidence. Prosecutors also allege that DNA, video, and cell phone evidence that was collected link Teasley to the crime.

Lauren Heike

Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead along a community hiking trail in Phoenix on April 29. (Phoenix Police Department)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following Teasley’s arrest, a judge set the suspect’s bond at $1 million. 

FOX News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.