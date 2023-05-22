Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Lauren Heike murder: Arizona man indicted for allegedly stabbing 29-year-old hiker to death last month

Arizona man faces one count of first-degree murder in death of Lauren Heike

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Phoenix police arrest suspect in Lauren Heike murder Video

Phoenix police arrest suspect in Lauren Heike murder

Fox News' Jeff Paul reports a 22-year-old suspect with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in connection to the death of the Arizona hiker on 'America Reports.'

A Phoenix man was indicted for the murder of Lauren Heike, a 29-year-old hiker who was found dead on a community trail in April.

The Phoenix Police Department said earlier this month that Heike was found with 15 stab wounds and injuries on her hands and forearms after being brutally attacked by 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on April 29.

Prosecutors allege that DNA, video and cell phone evidence collected, link Teasley to the crime.

Zion Teasley

Booking photo of Zion Teasley taken Friday, May 5, 2023 provided by the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office. Teasley is facing first-degree murder charge following the death of Lauren Heike on Arizona hiking trail (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office)

Investigators claim Heike was chased over a barbed wire fence along the community trail, based on the condition of her clothes. Her belongings were also found scattered along the trail.

PHOENIX WOMAN, 29, FOUND DEAD ON HIKING TRAIL

Security cameras in the area captured the suspect and Heike walking separately on the same path at about the same time the murder occurred.

Police obtained cell phone data that recorded Teasley’s location, which allegedly matched that of the surveillance video evidence collected.

Lauren Heike smiling in a picture

Heike's mother and father remembered her as a beautiful and sweet person. (Phoenix Police Department)

Prior to Teasley’s indictment, a judge set his bond at $1 million, but it was unlikely he would be released because he was on probation for a previous conviction.

ARIZONA SUSPECT FACING MURDER CHARGE IN HIKER'S DEATH IDENTIFIED: SOURCE

In fact, Teasley has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2020, which includes assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, armed robbery and burglary.

Teasley was indicted on a single count of first-degree murder.

According to the indictment, Teasley intended or knew that his conduct would cause death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The indictment further alleged the charge is "a dangerous felony" because a knife was used to inflict serious physical injury on Heike.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.