Arizona suspect facing murder charge in hiker's death identified: source

The suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old female hiker who was found dead on a community hiking trail in Phoenix over the weekend has been identified by a law enforcement source as 22-year-old Zion Teasley.

Teasley, the source told Fox News, is being charged with first-degree murder. He also has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2020 for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, armed robbery and burglary.

Lauren Heike was found dead on Saturday, April 29.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.