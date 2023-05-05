Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona suspect facing murder charge in hiker's death identified: source

Zion Teasley facing first-degree murder charge following death of Lauren Heike on Arizona hiking trail, law enforcement source tells Fox News

By Jeff Paul , Greg Norman , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a man in connection with an attack at a North Phoenix hiking trail that killed 29-year-old Lauren Heike. (FOX 10)

The suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old female hiker who was found dead on a community hiking trail in Phoenix over the weekend has been identified by a law enforcement source as 22-year-old Zion Teasley. 

Teasley, the source told Fox News, is being charged with first-degree murder. He also has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2020 for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, armed robbery and burglary. 

Lauren Heike

Lauren Heike's mother and father remembered her as a beautiful and sweet person. (Phoenix Police Department)

Lauren Heike was found dead on Saturday, April 29. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Jeff Paul is a West Coast correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in March of 2018 and is based in the Los Angeles bureau.