Homicide
Published

Arizona man who fatally shot wife and roommate sentenced to 58 years in prison

Arizona man guilty of two counts of second-degree murder was prohibited from possessing a gun

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
An Arizona man was sentenced to 58 years in prison just two months after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife and roommate in 2020.

On May 18, 2020, Estevanico Palmares, now 40, shot and killed his wife, 30-year-old Christina Palmares, and a 35-year-old man.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the shooting took place near the intersection of I-10 and 48th Street.

At about 3:15 p.m. that day, officers went to the residence to conduct a welfare check, after being alerted to gunshots being heard earlier in the day.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT; SUSPSECT FOUND DEAD

Estevanico Palmares crime scene

An Arizona man was sentenced to 58 years for shooting his wife and roommate at their home in 2020. (FOX 10 Arizona)

When the officers arrived, they found both victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell’s office said in a press release on Monday that Palmares and his wife had a documented history of domestic violence, which was presented in court.

NINE PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN SHOOTING INVOLVING BABY GIRL; SUSPECT, FEMALE VICTIM DEAD

File photo of the inside of a prison cell

Authorities said the man and his wife had a documented history of domestic violence before the fatal shooting. (iStock)

Two days before the victims were killed, Christina purchased a handgun, which was the same weapon used to murder her.

A jury found Palmares guilty of second-degree murder about two months ago, and a judge sentenced him to 58 years in prison.

At the time of the killings, Palmares was prohibited from having a handgun. As a result, the judge handed down a concurrent sentence for one count of misconduct involving weapons.

"This case is an example of the harm that comes to a family and a community when a prohibited possessor with a violent history gains access to a firearm," Mitchell said. "This person will serve the maximum prison sentence, so he is unable to hurt someone else."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.