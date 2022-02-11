5 Phoenix police officers shot as active barricade situation ongoing

Five Phoenix police officers have been shot Friday during a barricade situation inside a house in the Arizona city, which is still ongoing, according to investigators.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the officers were responding to a shooting at a home near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. When one officer approached to help, the suspect opened fire, striking him multiple times, Williams said.

Then when a baby in the home was placed in a carrier outside, more officers were targeted, police say.

"As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot, firing and striking four other officers," Williams said. "At that time our officers returned fire. The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and right now our special assignment unit is taking the lead on this scene."

Williams said the shooting is "just one more example of the dangers our officers face every day keeping us and our community safe."

"If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless, it doesn’t need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again," she told reporters. "But I am thankful that our four officers are recovering and one of them is seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery."

A woman at the scene also was reported to be critically injured, but police did not elaborate on her identity or relation to the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified.

A large police presence remains in the area, including helicopters, according to Fox10 Phoenix.