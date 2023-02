Carly Ortiz-Lytle is an associate homepage and social media producer for Fox News and Fox Business. Read More

Before joining Fox, Carly got her start as a social editor and writer, covering international politics, crime, and human interest stories. Carly graduated from the University of California, Davis with a B.A. in International Relations in 2019.

You can send tips to carly.ortizlytle@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.