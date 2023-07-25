Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona man accused of killing his father, dismembering body; mother allegedly helped conceal evidence

Christopher Chase allegedly shot his father following fight at home in Casa Grande, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Arizona man and his mother were arrested Monday after his father’s body was found dismembered inside a burning barrel, authorities said.

Fire personnel in Casa Grande discovered portions of a human body inside a 55-gallon metal barrel while responding to a structure fire at 200 North Brown Avenue around 1:40 a.m., the Casa Grande Police Department said in a news release.

Firefighters also saw a person fleeing the property, according to authorities, but the individual refused to listen to their orders to stop.

About 30 minutes later, police said 32-year-old Christopher Chase called 911 and stated that he disposed of a body by setting it on fire and then ran away when the fire department showed up.

christopher chase

Christopher Chase, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his father and dismembering his body following a fight on Saturday in Casa Grande, Arizona. (Casa Grande Police Department)

Chase was detained nearby in the 200 block of North Morrison Avenue. 

Investigators said Chase had held a 57-year-old female, a 68-year-old male and a 41-year-old male at gunpoint at a home on the block. Chase had demanded keys to their vehicle before ultimately calling 911 to turn himself over to police. None of these victims were physically injured.

Melissa Chase

Melissa Chase, 56, is accused of helping her son conceal and clean up evidence. (Casa Grande Police Department)

Detectives learned that Chase and his father, 57-year-old Thomas Chase, were involved in a physical altercation on Saturday. The incident led to Chase shooting his father at his home in the 1700 block of North Terrace Circle and then dismembering the body, investigators said.

Authorities said that following the shooting, Chase’s mother, 56-year-old Melissa Lynne Chase, helped to conceal and clean up evidence of the killing.

casa grande police car

Investigators determined that Christopher Chase allegedly dumped portions of his father's dismembered body inside a 55-gallon barrel and set it on fire early Monday. (Casa Grande Police Department)

Both Chase and his mother were booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. They each face charges of abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence. Christopher Chase faces additional charges of murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary.

A medical examiner is working to determine Thomas Chase’s exact cause of death.

Police said that despite the two arrests, the investigation remains ongoing.