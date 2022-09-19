Missing Colorado hiker found dead after getting separated from group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A missing Colorado hiker was found dead Sunday in Horsetooth Mountain Park after his group became lost and got separated from one another, authorities said.

Deputies were notified of the missing man around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and launched a multi-agency search, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search and rescue crews looked for the hiker until after midnight when they put the search on hold until daylight, authorities said.

The search resumed around 7 a.m. Sunday, and crews spent multiple hours searching the area.

At around 12:30 p.m., rescuers located the body of a dead adult male beneath a rock ledge, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is being investigated as an unattended death, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office had earlier tweeted it was searching for a man identified as Torin Thorsgard, who was separated from his group west of Fort Collins in the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space area, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported. The tweet has since been removed.

Authorities said the Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death.

Horsetooth Mountain Park is a 2,711-acre park that offers 29 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails connect to the Blue Sky Trail and Lory State Park trails.

The park is located 4 miles from Fort Collins and 12 miles from Loveland.