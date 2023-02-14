Arizona freeway closed after HAZMAT spill: authorities

A portion of an Arizona freeway was closed in both directions Tuesday due to a crash and HAZMAT spill, authorities said.

The state Department of Public Safety said the closure on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson was "extensive" and urged motorists to avoid the area.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The Tucson Fire Department said it was on the scene. There was no estimated time to re-open the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not said if there is any danger to the public.