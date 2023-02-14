Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona freeway closed after HAZMAT spill: authorities

A crash and HAZMAT spill closed a part of Interstate 10 in both directions

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld: Mayor Pete is too busy attacking construction workers to address the Ohio train derailment Video

Greg Gutfeld: Mayor Pete is too busy attacking construction workers to address the Ohio train derailment

'The Five' co-hosts discuss the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as fears of chemical catastrophe rise.

A portion of an Arizona freeway was closed in both directions Tuesday due to a crash and HAZMAT spill, authorities said. 

The state Department of Public Safety said the closure on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson was "extensive" and urged motorists to avoid the area. 

  • Image 1 of 4

    A brush fire in Tuscon, Arizona on Feb. 14. (Tucson Fire Department)

  • Fire
    Image 2 of 4

    A brush fire incident at Rita Road and Interstate 10 in Tuscon, Arizona on Feb. 14. (Tucson Fire Department)

  • Tucson Fire Hazmat Team
    Image 3 of 4

    Tucson Fire Hazmat Team working to control a brush fire in Arizona. (Tucson Fire Department)

  • Tucson Fire Hazmat Team
    Image 4 of 4

    Tucson Fire Hazmat Team working to control a brush fire in Arizona. (Tucson Fire Department)

The Tucson Fire Department said it was on the scene. There was no estimated time to re-open the road. 

A crash and HAZMAT spill on Interstate 10 has forced the closure of the freeway in both directions near Kolb Road in Tucson. 

A crash and HAZMAT spill on Interstate 10 has forced the closure of the freeway in both directions near Kolb Road in Tucson.  (Arizona Department of Transportation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not said if there is any danger to the public. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.