Arizona firefighters rescue person trapped inside smashed car that crashed into canal

Firefighters in Arizona on Monday rescued a person trapped inside a crushed car after it crashed into a canal and began to sink, officials said.

The incident happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern Avenue in Buckeye, about 40 miles west of Phoenix, the City of Buckeye Fire Department said.

DELAWARE POLICE, GOOD SAMARITAN LIFT SUV AFTER 70-YEAR-OLD WOMAN PINNED UNDERNEATH: BODYCAM VIDEO

The vehicle had major damage, and the back of the car was sinking, Tommy Taylor, public information officer for the City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue, told the Arizona Republic.

Crews from multiple fire departments had to support the car in order to pull the person to safety, officials said. The department shared photos of the extrication and of the smashed car.

The person trapped inside was rushed to a local trauma center in critical condition, the paper reported. No further updates on the person's condition were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately clear how the car ended up in the canal.

Other responding agencies included firefighters from Goodyear, Buckeye Valley, Avondale, and Phoenix Fire.