Arizona
Published

Arizona firefighters rescue person trapped inside smashed car that crashed into canal

It was unclear how vehicle crashed into canal in Buckeye, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Firefighters in Arizona on Monday rescued a person trapped inside a crushed car after it crashed into a canal and began to sink, officials said.

The incident happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern Avenue in Buckeye, about 40 miles west of Phoenix, the City of Buckeye Fire Department said.

The vehicle had major damage, and the back of the car was sinking, Tommy Taylor, public information officer for the City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue, told the Arizona Republic.

Firefighters with the city of Buckeye, along with fire crews from Goodyear, Buckeye Valley, Avondale, and Phoenix Fire responded to the scene.

Crews from multiple fire departments had to support the car in order to pull the person to safety, officials said. The department shared photos of the extrication and of the smashed car.

Crews had to support the car and perform an extrication with a portable set of extrication tools.

The person trapped inside was rushed to a local trauma center in critical condition, the paper reported. No further updates on the person's condition were immediately available.

It was unclear how the vehicle crashed into the canal.

