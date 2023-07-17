Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona conservationists sue to stop exploration projects in biologically diverse mountain range

The AZ lawsuit claims the US did not analyze the full impact mineral explorations would have on the area

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conservation groups are suing to stop two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona's biologically diverse Patagonia Mountains.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Arizona Mining Reform Coalition and other groups want the U.S. District Court in Tucson to halt the exploration by Arizona Standard LLC, a subsidiary of a Canadian mineral exploration firm.

The lawsuit filed last month says the U.S. Forest Service didn’t adequately analyze how the exploration for copper and other minerals in the craggy mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border would have on public lands, water and endangered species like Mexican spotted owls, yellow billed cuckoos, jaguars and ocelots.

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE CAUSES AIR QUALITY ALERTS FROM MONTANA TO OHIO

Patagonia Mountains

A barrier is seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona's Patagonia Mountains. A lawsuit filed by several conservation groups are urging the U.S. District Court in Tucson, Arizona, to halt two mineral exploration projects in the state's biologically diverse Patagonia Mountains. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Standard denied in a filing last week that the federal environmental guidelines had been violated.

The Patagonia Mountains are among southern Arizona's dramatic and diverse "sky islands" that provide a key corridor for jaguars and ocelots roaming north from Mexico through a border wall gap to their range in the United States.

"Our priority must be to protect this critical habitat, which is the source of drinking water, clean air and the biological wealth that fuels our regional nature-based restorative economy," said Carolyn Shafer, board president and mission coordinator of the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance.