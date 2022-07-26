Arizona CBP agents seize heroin, meth and fentanyl stashed in vehicle near US-Mexico border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found a massive load of drugs Saturday at the Arizona-Mexico border as they confiscated several types of drugs hidden inside a gas tank and other parts of a vehicle, officials said.

The stash was seized at the Nogales border checkpoint when agents found 2.5 pounds of black tar heroin, nine pounds of heroin and 89 pounds of methamphetamine.

The biggest find was the 320,000 fentanyl pills, tweeted Michael Humphries, the port director for the Port of Nogales.

The drugs were allegedly hidden inside a gas tank and the side and rocker panels of a vehicle attempting to enter the United States, authorities said.

In another bust on Saturday, authorities confiscated more than 40 pounds of drugs and another 150,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the rocker panels of a different vehicle.

Agents are seeing more drug smuggling attempts as the situation at the border continues to escalate. A Texas man was recently given 11 years in prison for trying to smuggle drugs inside the tires of a pickup truck.

That attempt came a day after he was arrested for trying to smuggle illegal immigrants into the U.S.

