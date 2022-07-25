Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas man gets 11 years for conviction of smuggling meth across border inside truck tires

Abiel Geronimo Fernandez, 20, was arrested a day before the drug bust for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States, a federal judge said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being caught at a border checkpoint trying to smuggle drugs inside the tires of his pickup truck. 

Abiel Geronimo Fernandez, 20, of Rio Grande City, was handed down the prison term in a federal courtroom after pleading guilty to smuggling methamphetamines from Mexico via the Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

On Nov. 28, Fernandez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents referred him for a secondary inspection. It was then discovered that he had 24 bricks of methamphetamine in all four tires., authorities said. 

BORDER PATROL COUNCIL VP SOUNDS THE ALARM ON NUMBER OF KNOWN GOTAWAYS AT THE BORDER

A suspect tried to smuggle 24 bricks of methamphetamines across the Texas-Mexico border inside the tires of a pickup truck, authorities said. 

A suspect tried to smuggle 24 bricks of methamphetamines across the Texas-Mexico border inside the tires of a pickup truck, authorities said.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

In total, more than 59 grams of the drugs were found. 

A federal judge noted that Fernandez had been arrested the day before the drug bust for smuggling undocumented immigrants

"Today’s sentence imposed sends a clear message to criminal organizations that there are serious consequences for trafficking narcotics," said Alejandro Amaro, acting special agent in charge of HSI San Antonio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.