Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona airport assault: Woman reportedly attacked, injured TSA agents because they took away her apple juice

The woman is accused of biting and punching three security officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
New airport technology prevents off-runway landings, near misses Video

New airport technology prevents off-runway landings, near misses

The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss how the new technology, ASDE-X Taxiway Arrival Prediction (ATAP), is designed to prevent 'wrong surface events.'

A woman who assaulted three TSA agents and upended travel for 450 passengers on Tuesday is accused of attacking the security officials after they took her apple juice away at a checkpoint, according to court documents. 

Makiah Coleman, 19, was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and charged with assault, criminal damage, and offense against public order, according to jail records. 

Makiah Coleman

Makiah Coleman, 19, allegedly assaulted three TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning because they took away her apple juice at a security checkpoint.  (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The "unprovoked and brazen physical attack" began shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Terminal 4's Checkpoint D

"[Coleman] was ranting and raving about the apple juice and walks around the barrier and attempts to grab the bin containing her items being screened from the TSA agent," an investigator wrote in a probable cause statement obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix

IRATE PASSENGER GOES ON ANGRY MID-AIR RANT OVER CRYING INFANT, SCREAMED HE WAS IN A ‘TIN CAN’ WITH A BABY

The suspect allegedly struck and bit the security officials, leaving three of them with injuries, two of whom were transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Phoenix airport

A plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in this file photo.  (Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images)

Coleman was arrested at the scene by Phoenix police officers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler," a TSA spokesperson said.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest