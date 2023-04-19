Irate passenger goes on angry mid-air rant over crying infant, screamed he was in a 'tin can' with a baby

A man threw a tantrum and went on a profanity-laced tirade while reportedly flying on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore, Maryland, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 18, 2023. (SEE the mid-air rant in the video, above.)

The upset man, who is not identified, was filmed by a fellow passenger after the irate man began arguing with the flight crew and disrupting much of the flight for all those around him.

A TikTok video posted by fellow passenger Mark Grabowski, whose Twitter handle is "@mjgrabowski," received over 180,000 views.

In the video, the angry man can be seen shouting at flight attendants and at other passengers about the baby's supposed incessant crying.

The plane had been circling over West Palm Beach due to weather issues when the man snapped and began shouting, Grabowski said, according to wire service TMX.

The belligerent passenger claimed that the baby had been crying for 40 minutes, and had woken him up from a nap.

"I had headphones on," he said.

He also argued with the flight attendants that he had "paid for a ticket to have a f---ing comfortable flight," which the crying baby had then disturbed for him.

The angry man then refused to leave his seat.

"We are in a f---ing tin can with a baby in a god---n echo chamber — and you want to talk to me about being f---ing OK?" the man is seen and heard yelling, among other things.

At one point, one of the flight attendants remarked to the passenger that "is a man" while the upset infant "is a baby."

A woman, presumably the upset man's partner, can be seen throughout the video attempting fruitlessly to calm him down.

The flight was eventually diverted to Orlando International Airport, according to TMX.

Once the plane landed, the angry man refused to leave his seat — forcing the entire aircraft's passengers to deplane, said Grabowski, according to TMX.

Other passengers seen in the TikTok video appeared both horrified and amused by the man's behavior.

"He tried to plead his case that he had a right to yell because there were two adults with the crying baby and he shouldn’t have been disturbed," Grabowski said, as TMX reported.

He added, "Well, that’s probably not how his wife imagined their Florida getaway going."

Fox News Digital reached out to Grabowski for comment.

It was unclear if the man on the plane was arrested or if he will face charges for his mid-air tantrum and refusal to deplane.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Southwest Airlines.

"We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior," said Southwest Airlines in a media statement provided to Fox News Digital.