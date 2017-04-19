APNewsBreak: Grand jury won't indict officer who shot at car

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a South Carolina police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week. The document doesn't say why authorities thought Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper should be charged in the 2016 shooting.

A video showed Cooper stepping in front of the car as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon attempted to turn around and drive off in the Columbia suburb.

State police training tells officers not to step in front of a vehicle or fire after it has moved past.

Prosecutors and Forest Acres police didn't return phone calls Wednesday.

Gallmon was wounded and is suing police.