Anti-Trump DA's decision-making questioned over accused Ivy League killer case and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Accused Ivy League killer is fighting extradition.

2. Legendary actor evacuated amid Malibu wildfire.

3. Marine veteran breaks silence after acquittal.

MAJOR HEADLINES

NOTHING TO ‘BRAGG’ ABOUT – Anti-Trump DA's decision-making questioned in handling accused Ivy League killer case. Continue reading …

TRIGGER CLAUSE – Accused Ivy League killer's mind may have been driven by ObamaCare fine print, former FBI agent says. Continue reading …

BAD APPLE – Mayor cracks down on services for illegal immigrants, protesters attempt to stop him. Continue reading …

JUSTICE STRIKES – Man who jumped a desk to attack judge in courtroom sentenced. Continue reading …

LOST IN SPACE – UFO researcher scorches FBI's admission about SUV-sized drones terrorizing Americans. See video ...

POLITICS

‘UNFAIRLY TARGETED’ – Republican leading charge on transgender policies allegedly attacked on Capitol grounds. Continue reading …

'PREEMPTIVE’ ACTION – Here's who President Biden could pardon among Trump antagonists. Continue reading …

'A NO-BRAINER' – Florida lawmaker introduces bill to require DACA students to pay out-of-state tuition. Continue reading …

ROOTING OUT WOKE – Democrats in a bind over defense bill that bans transgender surgeries for minors but boosts enlisted pay. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘DEAR WHITE PEOPLE’ – Squad member posts screed about 'evil of White supremacy' after Penny acquittal. Continue reading …

KEEP THE CHANGE – Al Sharpton pocketed nearly $1 million in bonuses from his nonprofit. Continue reading …

BOYCOTTING THE SHOW – MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' continues suffering post-election slump as co-hosts remain defiant over Trump meeting. Continue reading …

PACKING THEIR BAGS – Safeway announces decision to close San Francisco store location amid theft and safety concerns: report. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHARLES LISTER – Assad's departure surprised Biden, US leaders. Now America must step up and seize the moment. Continue reading …

BOBBY JINDAL – Don’t let Biden sneak in more Medicare cuts on his way out the door. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ARE YOU READY FOR IT? – Taylor Swift invites Caitlin Clark to Chiefs game. Continue reading …

LEFT HOOK – Female boxer gets her 'revenge' after Olympic forfeit to athlete who failed eligibility tests. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on frozen firsts, Santa scholars and constitutional achievements. Take the quiz here …

MYSTERY REMAINS – US military research center denies NJ drones are theirs. Continue reading …

'NOT A CONSPIRACY' – Pilot reveals real reason passengers should set phones to airplane mode. See video …

WATCH

STATE SEN. DOUGLAS STEINHARDT – ‘Irresponsible and dangerous’ to dismiss drone activity as non-threatening. See video …

FOX WEATHER

