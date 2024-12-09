Expand / Collapse search
Al Sharpton pocketed nearly $1 million in bonuses from his National Action Network nonprofit

In 2016, Sharpton gave himself a $437,555 bonus, which was more than his base compensation that year.

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton asked Vice President Kamala Harris on how she believes she'll be seen in 50 years while reflecting on her 60th birthday Sunday.

Rev. Al Sharpton has given himself hefty bonuses over the years as the founder and CEO of his nonprofit group National Action Network (NAN), in addition to his gig as an MSNBC host. 

According to a review of NAN's tax records, Sharpton began making "bonus & incentive compensation" listings in 2014 and would repeatedly do so every two to three years after.

In 2014, Sharpton gave himself a $64,400 bonus. In 2016, he gave himself a whopping $437,555, which was more than the $250,000 base compensation he listed that year. 

In 2018, he listed $159,596 as a bonus to his $324,000 base compensation. Notably, he listed another $563,352 under "other reportable compensation."

AL SHARPTON'S INTERVIEW SCANDAL BECOMES LATEST IN DECADES-LONG HISTORY OF CONTROVERSIES HAUNTING MSNBC HOST

Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton has collected nearly $1 million in bonuses over a seven-year period, according to tax records reviewed by Fox News Digital. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Fast-forward to 2021, Sharpton gave himself a sizable $278,503 bonus, which was roughly 80% of his $348,174 base compensation that year. 

In total, Sharpton collected $940,054 in bonuses from his nonprofit over the seven-year period. 

NAN did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

MSNBC WAS ‘UNAWARE’ HARRIS CAMPAIGN. GAVE $500K TO AL SHARPTON'S GROUP AHEAD OF FRIENDLY INTERVIEW

Al Sharpton Kamala Harris

Rev. Al Sharpton has maintained a cozy relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris long before her presidential campaign donated to his National Action Network. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sharpton and NAN have faced scrutiny in recent weeks after it was discovered that Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign paid $500,000 to NAN ahead of a friendly Oct. 20 interview with the Democratic nominee just weeks before the election. 

Following Harris’ defeat to President-elect Donald Trump, FEC filings revealed the Harris campaign gave two $250,000 donations to Sharpton’s nonprofit organization in September and October. However, the MSNBC weekend host did not disclose to viewers the apparent conflict of interest before or after the interview. Neither did he disclose the donations to his bosses at the network, according to the Washington Free Beacon

SHARPTON'S ‘PAY TO PLAY’ SCANDAL ‘RICOCHETING AROUND THE HALLS’ OF MSNBC, INSIDER SAYS: ‘CAN’T BE ACCEPTABLE' 

Al Sharpton and Kamala Harris

MSNBC said it was "unaware" that the Harris campaign paid $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network nonprofit ahead of his interview with the vice president. (MSNBC screenshot)

MSNBC told the Washington Free Beacon, which broke the story, that the network was "unaware" of the payments to Sharpton's nonprofit. 

Despite being caught in what's been dubbed a "pay to play" scheme, Sharpton continues to host his weekend show and make regular appearances on other MSNBC programs, including "Morning Joe," "Deadline: White House" and "The ReidOut."

NAN was founded by Sharpton in 1991. NAN describes itself as "one of the leading civil rights organizations" in the country and touts the slogan "No Justice, No Peace."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.