'Dear White People:' 'Squad' member posts screed about 'evil of White supremacy' after Penny acquittal

Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., on Tuesday posted a lengthy screed directed at "White people" in the wake of Daniel Penny's acquittal in the death of Jordan Neely.

On May 1, 2023, Penny confronted Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who had an active arrest warrant at the time and a history of violence, as he was shouting death threats on a New York City subway. With the assistance of other passengers, Penny restrained Neely with a chokehold, but Neely later died.

Outraged that a jury found Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide, Bowman took to X in his final days in office to write a thread that began, "Dear White People."

"I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you," the "Squad" member continued. "I don’t know why part of me still has hope for you and for us. Some of you are too far gone. But maybe enough of you aren’t and will join us in fighting to end white supremacy."

He continued, "I just wanna call out the hypocrisy and evil of it all and just continue to hope. I won’t rely completely on you because I know what’s most important is to work with my community and other like minded allies in the fight for justice."

After listing high-profile deaths and violence against Black people like Rodney King, Eric Garner and George Floyd that he had watched on video, the lawmaker added Neely while claiming, "He was not a threat. He was subdued. Still not a threat. Daniel Penny choked him for 6 minutes. And killed him. We all watched it on camera, and he was still acquitted."

"I’ve left out probably another hundred instances of this trauma in my life," Bowman wrote. "For comparison, I ask white people, how many times have you seen a white man killed in cold blood on camera on your newsfeed? How many times have you even heard about this?"

"The answer is never. You never have," he said, although some X users pointed out the irony of the statement with video of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson dominating the news.

"And whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice. This is the evil of white supremacy. It spans across geography and political parties and sickens us all," he continued.

"I wish I didn’t have to live with all of this trauma deep in my bones. I wish I could just be free to be me. I marvel at the beauty and greatness of my people in spite of white supremacy. It’s extraordinary. That is what I will continue to lean on."

"RIP Jordan Neely. The justice system failed you. Kyle Ritenhouse and Daniel Penny are free. You’re gone. We must still fight," he concluded. The Rittenhouse shooting only involved White men.

Social media users expressed shock that a congressman would address any kind of message only to White people.

Independent journalist Brad Polumbo reacted, "I can’t believe that this person, a member of congress, just suggested that he doesn’t know why he needs to continue to talk to an entire racial group. Tf?"

Author Katherine Brodsky wrote, "Any post that starts with ‘dear white people’ is indicative of a malignant narcissist and racist. I'd never dream of addressing people by their skin color as if there are some sort of unified being."

"Can we please stop making everything about race?" Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire asked, to which Elon Musk responded, "Yes, please. This is gone on for too long. Enough."

"The shameful thing is that this kind of stupid, resentful, and manipulative rhetoric ever worked. Now he is getting delivered a ratio, but a few years ago, there would be people in the comments apologizing for their privilege. Never forget—and never repeat—that madness," the Manhattan Institute's Christopher Rufo said.

Novelist Kat Rosenfield wrote she was "grateful to be moving past the moment in which we all had to pretend this wasn't a completely insane thing for an elected official to say in public; there was a lot of social pressure not to say so but in truth, I don't think anyone ever really liked it."

Fox News contributor Guy Benson said Bowman's post was "straight up racist."

"Thanks racist dude who lost his seat because he’s insane," Bonchie from RedState posted.

Jeremy Hunt, of the Hudson Institute and Veterans on Duty, said, "Dear People of NY16, Thank you for voting this delusional, race-baiting, terrorist-sympathizing, fire alarm-pulling, congressman out of office."

Bowman became the first member of "The Squad" to lose their primary over the summer after a series of scandals and controversies, including being censured for pulling a fire alarm in a House office building last year during a vote over government funding and a profanity-laced rant against AIPAC.