Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New York City

Anti-Israel agitators clash with NYPD officers near synagogue

Police enforced a new law creating a barrier around around New York City synagogues to protect congregants from protesters

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Anti-Israel agitators clash with NYPD officers near synagogue Video

Anti-Israel agitators clash with NYPD officers near synagogue

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with New York City police officers near a Manhattan synagogue Tuesday night. (Video by Sam H, FreedomNewsTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with law enforcement outside a Manhattan synagogue on Tuesday night as pro-Israel demonstrators waved Israeli and American flags nearby.

Footage from the protest shows New York City police officers shoving the anti-Israel group back to create a street-wide separation between the two groups. The group waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs numbered roughly 100 and could be heard repeatedly shouting, "Israel should not exist."

The anti-Israel group, gathered less than a block from the Park East Synagogue, chanted, "Palestine will never die," and, "Stop the sale of stolen land."

The organizer of the protest was the anti-Israel group Pal-Awda NY/NJ, which previously organized a similar demonstration outside the same synagogue in November, according to the New York Post.

JEWISH SAFETY IN NEW YORK DEPENDS ON CLEAR LINES AND MORAL COURAGE FROM MAMDANI

Protesters clash with NYPD.

Anti-Israel protesters and NYPD clash near a Manhattan synagogue on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Sam H, FreedomNewsTV)

It was in response to that protest that the New York City Council passed legislation allowing the NYPD to place barriers around synagogues to protect congregants from protesters. Police at Tuesday night's clash were seen enforcing that barrier.

The council passed the legislation with a veto-proof 44-5 majority, but NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani refused to sign the legislation, instead dragging it out until an April 25 deadline when it automatically became law, the Post reported.

The Anti-Defamation League released an annual report on Wednesday morning that found 2025 "marked one of the most violent periods for American Jews."

ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS BREAK RECORD FOR 4TH STRAIGHT YEAR, ADL FINDS

NYPD protest

Pro-Palestinians gather at a 'Stop the Sale of Stolen Palestinian Land' protest against 'Great Israel Real Estate' event for Palestinian land sale at the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 05, 2026, in New York City.

Assaults against Jews rose to 203 from 196 compared to the year before, and assaults with deadly weapons rose from 23 to 32.

The group did find that non-violent antisemitic incidents, including incidents of harassment and vandalism, were down 39% and 21% since 2024 respectively.

"Our 2025 Audit, which shows it was one of the most violent years for American Jews on record is a reminder of how dramatically the threat landscape has shifted. Numbers that would have shocked us five years ago are now our floor," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

NYC synagogue protest

Police are seen holding back anti-Israel agitators outside an NYC synagogue. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The ADL audit includes both criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment, vandalism and assault against individuals and groups as reported to ADL by victims, law enforcement, the media and partner organizations, and evaluated by ADL's experts, the group says.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
Close modal

Continue