America's top 5 wettest states

If you live in one of these states, make sure you have a good umbrella.

While many think locations in the Pacific Northwest such as Washington and Oregon always have full rain gauges, it turns out states that see the most amount of precipitation are thousands of miles away.

In fact, there are five U.S. states in the Deep South and the Southeast that see the greatest amount of precipitation per year, on average.

AMERICA'S TOP 5 WETTEST CITIES

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental information show these states had the most precipitation in the contiguous U.S. based on statewide 2019 averages.

5: Kentucky: 61.28 inches of precipitation annually on average

4. Louisiana: 61.90 inches of precipitation annually on average

3. Arkansas: 65.59 inches of precipitation annually on average

AMERICA'S TOP 5 SNOWIEST CITIES

2. Tennessee: 66.87 inches of precipitation annually on average

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

1. Mississippi: 68.06 inches of precipitation annually on average