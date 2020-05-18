Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weather
Published

America's top 5 wettest states

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
America's top 5 snowiest citiesVideo

America's top 5 snowiest cities

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration these are America's top 5 snowiest cities.

If you live in one of these states, make sure you have a good umbrella.

While many think locations in the Pacific Northwest such as Washington  and Oregon always have full rain gauges, it turns out states that see the most amount of precipitation are thousands of miles away.

In fact, there are five U.S. states in the Deep South and the Southeast that see the greatest amount of precipitation per year, on average.

AMERICA'S TOP 5 WETTEST CITIES

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental information show these states had the most precipitation in the contiguous U.S. based on statewide 2019 averages.

5: Kentucky: 61.28 inches of precipitation annually on average

4. Louisiana: 61.90 inches of precipitation annually on average

On average, the state of Louisiana sees some 62.45 inches of precipitation each year.

On average, the state of Louisiana sees some 62.45 inches of precipitation each year. (iStock)

3. Arkansas: 65.59 inches of precipitation annually on average

AMERICA'S TOP 5 SNOWIEST CITIES

2. Tennessee: 66.87 inches of precipitation annually on average

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

1. Mississippi: 68.06 inches of precipitation annually on average

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed