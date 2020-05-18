Expand / Collapse search
America's top 5 driest states

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
If you are looking to stay dry, better head West.

There are five states, located in the Southwest, that see the least amount of precipitation per year, on average.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental information show these states had the least precipitation in the contiguous U.S. based on statewide 2019 averages.

These are the five states that generally have the least amount of precipitation each year.

5. Wyoming: 18.29 inches of precipitation annually on average

4. Utah: 16.94 inches of precipitation annually on average

3. Arizona: 14.71 inches of precipitation annually on average

Arizona only saw 14.71 inches of precipitation statewide in 2019, according to data.

Arizona only saw 14.71 inches of precipitation statewide in 2019, according to data. (iStock)

2. Nevada: 13.77 inches of precipitation annually on average

1. New Mexico: 13.35 inches of precipitation annually on average

