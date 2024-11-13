American tourist, 60, found 'beaten to death' at 5-star hotel in Ireland frequented by celebrities

A 60-year-old American tourist was found "beaten to death" at a lavish five-star hotel in Ireland, police said.

According to a release from Ireland’s national police and security service, Garda Síochána, an unidentified American citizen was found unconscious in his hotel room at Ballyfin Demesne, a luxurious hotel in Laois, Ireland, Tuesday.

The victim was later pronounced dead by police.

Police in Ireland arrested and detained a 30-year-old man in the assault.

The suspect and victim traveled together, The Irish Times reported. The outlet noted that the suspect is also an American.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station, police said. A family liaison officer will be appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Ballyfin Demesne is a five-star hotel in Ireland that has hosted celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who stayed there for their honeymoon in 2014.

Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have also stayed there.

Local independent councilor James Kelly told local outlet RTE that nearby communities were "shocked" to hear about the incident at the distinguished hotel.

"There would be a lot of staff from the area, and they're totally shocked by what has happened here," he said. "It's something we didn't think we'd be waking up to this morning."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Garda Síochána and the Ballyfin Demesne for comment.