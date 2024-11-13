Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

American tourist, 60, found 'beaten to death' at 5-star hotel in Ireland frequented by celebrities

The luxury hotel in Ireland has hosted celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Sophia Compton Fox News
Published | Updated
close
American tourists falling victim to romance scams when using dating apps abroad Video

American tourists falling victim to romance scams when using dating apps abroad

Venezuelan national Deivy Jose Rodriguez Delgado was sentenced for kidnapping American men visiting the Dominican Republic. Security expert Patrick McCall discusses the prevalence of these scams and how to protect yourself.

A 60-year-old American tourist was found "beaten to death" at a lavish five-star hotel in Ireland, police said.

According to a release from Ireland’s national police and security service, Garda Síochána, an unidentified American citizen was found unconscious in his hotel room at Ballyfin Demesne, a luxurious hotel in Laois, Ireland, Tuesday.

The victim was later pronounced dead by police.

Garda Síochána police

A view of the Garda Síochána, the national police and security service of Ireland. (An Garda Síochána)

OREGON NURSE MURDERED WHILE ON EUROPEAN VACATION BY SUSPECT SHE MET AT NIGHTCLUB: POLICE

Police in Ireland arrested and detained a 30-year-old man in the assault.

The suspect and victim traveled together, The Irish Times reported. The outlet noted that the suspect is also an American.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station, police said. A family liaison officer will be appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

ballyfin-demense

A view of the exterior gate at Ballyfin Demense. Police said a 60-year-old American tourist was found dead at the hotel. (Google Maps)

The Ballyfin Demesne is a five-star hotel in Ireland that has hosted celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who stayed there for their honeymoon in 2014. 

SEARCH FOR MISSING NEWS ANCHOR EXPANDS AFTER AUTHORITIES GET NEW TIPS

Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have also stayed there.

Cows graze on a hillside in Ireland in 2018

Cows graze on a hillside in Ireland. (iStock)

Local independent councilor James Kelly told local outlet RTE that nearby communities were "shocked" to hear about the incident at the distinguished hotel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There would be a lot of staff from the area, and they're totally shocked by what has happened here," he said. "It's something we didn't think we'd be waking up to this morning."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Garda Síochána and the Ballyfin Demesne for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.