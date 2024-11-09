Oregon nurse murdered while on European vacation by suspect she met at nightclub: police

An Oregon nurse was found dead during her vacation in Hungary after she disappeared from a nightclub.

The Budapest Police Headquarters announced in a release on Nov. 8 that 31-year-old Mackenzie "Kenzie" Michalski went missing after she disappeared from a nightclub during her vacation to the European country.

Her friends first alerted authorities after the 31-year-old missed her departing flight and her belongings were left in her Airbnb.

Authorities turned to surrounding security footage, and identified a male suspect who was last seen with Michalski.

Authorities said, in a translated post, that Michalaski was spotted with a man in several of the clubs during the night of her disappearance.

On Nov. 7, police detained an Irish citizen in connection to the American tourist's disappearance.

Investigators said the suspect admitted that he met the woman at a local nightclub and danced before leaving together for the man's apartment.

Police said that the pair had "gotten intimate, and he killed her in the process."

Authorities said that the Irish suspect cleaned his apartment and hid Michalski's body in a wardrobe cabinet while he went out to buy a suitcase.

The suspect allegedly placed Michalski's body in the suitcase, rented a car and drove it to Lake Balaton, approximately an hour and a half drive from Budapest.

Police said he hid Michalski's body in the woods before driving back to Budapest, where he was captured and arrested outside his apartment.

Investigators from the Homicide Division questioned the 37-year-old Irish citizen with the initials L.T. M. as a suspect for murder. Authorities have not released the full name of the suspect.

Authorities said he confessed to killing the woman, but claimed it was an accident.

In footage provided by Budapest police, the suspect was seen showing detectives where he had hidden Michalski's body.

An investigation also revealed that after the murder, the 37-year-old man had searched the Internet for the following phrases: "Do pigs really eat dead bodies?", "Texas woman killed by a wild boar. ", "Wild boar sighting in Lake Balaton coastal towns", "What does a corpse smell like after it decomposes", "Getting rid of the smell of rotting meat ", "Budapest webcams", "What happens after a person is reported missing", "How do the police handle missing person cases?", and "How reliable is the police in Budapest?"

In a GoFundMe page, Michalski's friends and family described the nurse practioner as the "light to our world."

"She is the light to our world—a heart of gold and a human worth more than words could describe," the GoFundMe said.