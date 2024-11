Months after famously writing an op-ed calling for President Biden to step aside, liberal actor George Clooney voiced an ad encouraging men to hide their vote for Vice President Harris from their fellow men.

The progressive evangelical organization "Vote Common Good" released an ad it described as "aimed at Christian men, urging them to vote for Vice President Harris."

The ad shows a group of masculine men in denim jeans and plaid going to vote, with one of them saying "Come on, boys! Let's make America great again."

Clooney then narrates in a voice-over: "Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most."

One of the men is greeted by his daughter and Clooney adds, "Remember, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know," and the man proceeds to vote for Harris.

"You do your patriotic duty?" one of his friends asks.

"You bet I did, brother," the man replied.

Clooney then proceeds to say, "What happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz."

This is the second ad made by Vote Common Good for Harris-Walz that encourages voters to hide their choice of president from friends or family.

Film actress Julia Roberts narrated a similar ad that explains to women that they can vote differently from their husbands without their knowledge, phrasing in a way similar to abortion rights.

"In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know," Roberts says.

The two women featured in the ad are shown casting their votes for Harris-Walz and when they reach their husbands one of them says: "Did you make the right choice?" to which his wife responds: "Sure did, honey."

"Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth," Roberts concludes. "Vote Harris-Walz."