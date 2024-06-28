Utah family desperate for answers after man vanishes before lunch date with mom: 'He matters'

The family of a missing Utah construction worker is desperate for answers years after he was last accounted for heading out to a Salt Lake City construction site.

Justin Hooiman left for work around 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2017. He called his mom along the way, and they made plans to meet for lunch.

"He is a spoiled, 27-year-old boy who was craving Chipotle," his sister, Misty Beaver, told Fox News Digital. "He said, ‘Mom, I’m craving Chipotle, do you think you could meet me for lunch?' She of course said yes."

That was the last time anyone heard from him.

His mother, Marilyn Stevenson, went to meet him at his job site, and he wasn't there.

"He had never showed up for work that day," Beaver said. "So somewhere between leaving for work and getting to work, he disappeared."

His credit card showed no new activity. His phone pinged one last time, and he hasn't been heard from since.

In March 2021, investigators began exploring the case as a potential homicide after a federal informant alleged his murder, according to the family.

Hooiman's family was among several that traveled to Nashville for CrimeCon 2024 last month to raise awareness of their loved ones' cold cases and seek answers.

The former high school soccer star suffered a leg injury and was prescribed the painkiller OxyContin, his sister said, a drug she now opposes for all uses and for young patients especially.

He became hooked after another surgery on his shoulder and began using harder drugs, she said, but he was in treatment and gainfully employed.

"He's not some loser on the streets," Beaver said. "He matters, and I miss his hugs every single day of my life."

Hooiman is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed about 190 pounds when he was last seen in Salt Lake City. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooiman was living at a halfway house called Fortitude at the time he disappeared. According to the family's private investigator, Jason Jensen, Hooiman and another resident left together that morning.

"We are interested to hear from the public about their experience with dangerous individuals at Fortitude, in particular during the November 2017 time-frame," Jensen told Fox News Digital. "We would like to learn who resided there at that time, and who may have visited individuals residing there at that time."

The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3454.

The family is separately asking for anyone who knew Hooiman while he was living at Fortitude to contact Jensen at 801-759-2248.

"I would love nothing more than to have the help of anybody to help bring him home and close this case for us," Beaver said.