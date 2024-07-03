Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

New Orleans teen may be trafficking victim after she vanished from group trip to museum

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales was in DFCS custody when she vanished in Louisiana

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
US Marshals working to track down missing children Video

US Marshals working to track down missing children

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul reports on how Deputy U.S. Marshals rescued 200 children across the country on ‘Special Report.’

New Orleans police believe a teenage girl may be a victim of human trafficking after she vanished from a group trip to a downtown museum.

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales, 14, was in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on May 22 when they took a group trip to a museum in New Orleans' Central Business District, New Orleans police told Fox News Digital.

Chinchilla-Canizales "left the group" at some point and has not been seen since, police said.

Investigators are concerned that the 14-year-old girl may be a trafficking victim, but police could not say what exactly led authorities to make this determination. 

WHAT HAPPENED TO JASON LANDRY? TEXAS PASTOR PRAYS FOR ANSWERS AFTER SON'S MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales, 14, was in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on May 22 when they took a group trip to a museum in New Orleans' Central Business District,  (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Little information is available at this time due to Chinchilla-Canizales' age.

She was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson pullover and a blue yoga-style jumpsuit. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs, police said.

TAYLOR CASEY CASE: FBI EXPERT BREAKS DOWN SEARCH FOR AMERICAN WOMAN MISSING IN BAHAMAS

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales wearing a blue jumpsuit and black, cropped sweatshirt

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson pullover and a blue yoga-style jumpsuit. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs, police said. (NOPD)

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales to call the NOPD Special Investigations Division at 504-658-5267. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Chinchilla-Canizales to call the NOPD Special Investigations Division at 504-658-5267.

DCFS did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.