New Orleans teen may be trafficking victim after she vanished from group trip to museum

New Orleans police believe a teenage girl may be a victim of human trafficking after she vanished from a group trip to a downtown museum.

Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales, 14, was in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on May 22 when they took a group trip to a museum in New Orleans' Central Business District, New Orleans police told Fox News Digital.

Chinchilla-Canizales "left the group" at some point and has not been seen since, police said.

Investigators are concerned that the 14-year-old girl may be a trafficking victim, but police could not say what exactly led authorities to make this determination.

Little information is available at this time due to Chinchilla-Canizales' age.

She was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson pullover and a blue yoga-style jumpsuit. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Chinchilla-Canizales to call the NOPD Special Investigations Division at 504-658-5267.

DCFS did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.