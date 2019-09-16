American service member killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. military service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, officials announced.

Department of Defense officials told the Army Times the unidentified soldier was a Green Beret. No other details were released. The death was the 17th American combat death in Afghanistan this year.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete,” a news release from the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan stated.

More than 80 U.S. military personnel have been wounded in combat this year, the Times said. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

Militants have stepped up attacks in recent weeks as the country prepares for presidential elections this month. On Sunday, at least five people, including women and children, were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the Farah province, where the Taliban is active, officials said.

Monday's death comes after peace talks between the Trump administration and the Taliban broke down earlier this month. Trump canceled planned meetings with Taliban officials at Camp David last week after an attack that killed 12, including an American soldier.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Sgt. Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, 34, was killed on Sept. 5 when a vehicle-borne explosive device went off near his vehicle in Kabul.

Over the weekend, Trump said via Twitter that the Taliban "has never been hit harder than it is being hit right now." The message came hours after he announced the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son of 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden.

A Taliban delegation recently traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian officials following the collapsed talks with the Americans.

Around 13,000 to 14,000 American troops working alongside international and allied forces remain in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.