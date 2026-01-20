American chess prodigy had multiple drugs in system when found dead amid cheating controversy: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly released toxicology report indicates American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, 29, had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his North Carolina home in October.

The chess prodigy was found dead Oct. 19 at his home in Charlotte, after family members said he was accused of using computer "chess engines" to cheat.

Naroditsky, who achieved the highest chess title at age 18, was found on his couch by fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk, the Daily Mail reported.

He had methamphetamine, amphetamine, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine in his system when he died, according to a toxicology report provided to NBC News by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Naroditsky's manner of death has not yet been released.

About one year before Naroditsky's death, Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik accused him of cheating in online chess, repeatedly posting about the allegations on social media without providing evidence.

Naroditsky, who built a large following on YouTube and Twitch, denied the allegations and accused Kramnik of trying to ruin his life, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of FIDE, the International Chess Federation, referred Kramnik’s statements to the ethics and disciplinary commission , noting "appropriate action" would be taken if evidence of harassment or bullying was found.

Naroditsky defeated Italian-American chess grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in 2021, and maintained a top 25 ranking throughout his adult career, winning the U.S. National Blitz Championship just a few months before his death.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

