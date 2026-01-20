Expand / Collapse search
American chess prodigy had multiple drugs in system when found dead amid cheating controversy: report

Daniel Naroditsky faced cheating allegations from Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik about a year before his death

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky says he's 'better than ever' in last YouTube stream Video

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky says he's 'better than ever' in last YouTube stream

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky tells his followers he's 'better than ever' in his last YouTube stream before his untimely death. (Credit: YouTube / Daniel Naroditsky / October 17, 2025)

A newly released toxicology report indicates American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, 29, had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his North Carolina home in October.

The chess prodigy was found dead Oct. 19 at his home in Charlotte, after family members said he was accused of using computer "chess engines" to cheat.

Naroditsky, who achieved the highest chess title at age 18, was found on his couch by fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk, the Daily Mail reported.

Vladimir Kramnik leans over a chessboard during a match in Zurich, Switzerland.

The International Chess Federation has opened an ethics probe into Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik’s, pictured, conduct after he allegedly repeatedly accused U.S. grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky of cheating. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

He had methamphetamine, amphetamine, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine in his system when he died, according to a toxicology report provided to NBC News by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Naroditsky's manner of death has not yet been released.

About one year before Naroditsky's death, Russian grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik accused him of cheating in online chess, repeatedly posting about the allegations on social media without providing evidence.

A young Daniel Naroditsky smiles behind a chessboard; the chess grandmaster has died at 29.

Daniel Naroditsky, pictured here as a child chess prodigy, went on to become a grandmaster and leading online ambassador for the game. The Charlotte Chess Center announced his death at age 29. (Getty Images)

Naroditsky, who built a large following on YouTube and Twitch, denied the allegations and accused Kramnik of trying to ruin his life, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of FIDE, the International Chess Federation, referred Kramnik’s statements to the ethics and disciplinary commission, noting "appropriate action" would be taken if evidence of harassment or bullying was found.

Naroditsky defeated Italian-American chess grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in 2021, and maintained a top 25 ranking throughout his adult career, winning the U.S. National Blitz Championship just a few months before his death.

Daniel Naroditsky speaks into a microphone during an online chess livestream

U.S. chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky appears during an online chess livestream.  (YouTube screenshot)

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
