Chess prodigy, 10, makes history after defeating 60-year-old grandmaster

A 10-year-old girl from London made history this week when she became the youngest female chess player to defeat a grandmaster, who is 50 years her senior.

Bodhana Sivanandan, a chess prodigy from Harrow, became the youngest female chess player to reach the historic milestone when she defeated Grandmaster Peter Wells, 60, in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championships on Sunday.

According to the International Chess Federation, Bodhana set the record previously held by American Carissa Yip, who set the record in 2019 at 10 years, 11 months and 20 days old.

Bodhana was 10 years, five months, and three days old when she defeated Wells.

The young chess star now holds the title of woman international master, according to the BBC, which is the second highest-ranking title exclusively held by women. A grandmaster is the highest title that can be obtained by any chess player, and it is one that is held for life after earning it.

Bodhana’s parents told the BBC that she first picked up the game during the COVID-19 pandemic – when she was just 5 years old.

In 2024, Aswath Kaushik became the youngest person to ever defeat a grandmaster when he bested 37-year-old Jacek Stopa, of Poland, at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland .