Passengers onboard an American Airlines plane evacuated the aircraft from its wings after smoke was reported in the cabin upon landing in Georgia.

Video captured by passenger Sean O’Conor showed travelers carrying their luggage as they were helped down from the wing of the jet Tuesday at Augusta Regional Airport.

"It smelled like the brakes were burning or something, the cabin was filled with smoke, and we climbed out on the wing," a voice says in the footage. "It looks like everybody is safe. Welcome to Augusta."

"American Eagle Flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines, with service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Augusta Regional Airport, experienced a maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta," American Airlines told Fox News Digital in a statement. "All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal. The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience."

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning that it is investigating the incident.

"The crew ... reported smoke in the cabin after landing at Augusta Regional Airport in Georgia around 9:50 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 1," a spokesperson said. "Passengers deplaned the Bombardier CRJ900 on the airfield and were bused to the terminal."

Following an inspection of the plane, it was determined that an electrical issue had caused the haze inside the cabin, WJBF reported, citing an airport spokesperson.