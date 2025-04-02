Plane bounces on Tampa airport runway while trying to land, video shows

A dramatic video captured a small plane bouncing on the runway of Tampa International Airport while trying to land.

The incident unfolded on March 27 as the red Cirrus SR22 propeller aircraft was arriving from the Myrtle Beach area.

"Bouncing, bouncing, oh no! Don’t crash! Holy c---" a voice is heard saying as footage showed the aircraft bobbing up and down.

"Immediately upon touching down the aircraft began to bounce several times," Steven Markovich, a witness who was filming an aviation show at the airport, told Storyful. "Wisely the pilot aborted the landing and did a go around. Second time was a perfect landing."

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the agency did not have a report on the matter.

"This appears to be a small private jet executing what is called a ‘go-around,’ which is not uncommon and is not considered unsafe," Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"We don’t have any information about the plane or its pilot/passengers, and no emergency response was activated on the day the video was posted," she added.

The video ends with the plane making a safe landing at the Florida airport.

"Second time was a charm," a voice in the video said.