Florida

Plane bounces on Tampa airport runway while trying to land, video shows

Footage shows small plane aborting landing in Florida

By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Plane bounces while trying to land at Tampa airport Video

Plane bounces while trying to land at Tampa airport

Dramatic footage shows small aircraft aborting landing after bouncing on the runway. (Credit: Steven Markovich via Storyful)

A dramatic video captured a small plane bouncing on the runway of Tampa International Airport while trying to land. 

The incident unfolded on March 27 as the red Cirrus SR22 propeller aircraft was arriving from the Myrtle Beach area. 

"Bouncing, bouncing, oh no! Don’t crash! Holy c---" a voice is heard saying as footage showed the aircraft bobbing up and down. 

"Immediately upon touching down the aircraft began to bounce several times," Steven Markovich, a witness who was filming an aviation show at the airport, told Storyful. "Wisely the pilot aborted the landing and did a go around. Second time was a perfect landing." 

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATING SMALL PLANE CRASH, PILOT DEAD 

Plane landing at Tampa airport

A small plane is seen bouncing on the runway at Tampa International Airport on March 27 while trying to land. (Steven Markovich via Storyful)

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that the agency did not have a report on the matter. 

"This appears to be a small private jet executing what is called a ‘go-around,’ which is not uncommon and is not considered unsafe," Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

PLANE CRASH NEAR MINNEAPOLIS SENDS HOME UP IN FLAMES WITH NO SURVIVORS ON BOARD 

Tampa plane landing attempt

The plane ultimately aborted its first landing attempt before completing a go-around and landing safely at Tampa International Airport. (Steven Markovich via Storyful)

"We don’t have any information about the plane or its pilot/passengers, and no emergency response was activated on the day the video was posted," she added.

The video ends with the plane making a safe landing at the Florida airport. 

Plane lands in Florida

The flight was arriving on March 27 from North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Steven Markovich via Storyful)

"Second time was a charm," a voice in the video said.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.