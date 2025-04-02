Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Airlines

American Airlines flight to Tokyo from NYC diverted to Texas for 'maintenance issue'

The Dreamliner was seven hours into its flight when it turned around over the Pacific Ocean and headed to Texas

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
American Airlines flight to Tokyo from New York was diverted to Dallas, Texas for ‘maintenance issue’ Video

American Airlines flight to Tokyo from New York was diverted to Dallas, Texas for ‘maintenance issue’

Flight Aware data shows an American Airlines flight from New York City to Tokyo get diverted to Dallas, Texas on Monday after experiencing a maintenance issue, nearly 7 hours into the flight. (Credit: Flight Aware)

An American Airlines flight from New York City to Tokyo was forced to turn around over the Pacific Ocean on Monday night before flying back to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas after experiencing a "maintenance issue."

American Airlines Flight 167 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York at about 11 a.m. on Monday and was expected to land at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) in Japan at about 2 p.m. the next day.

Flight Aware data shows that the aircraft had crossed the U.S. and was over the Pacific Ocean when nearly seven hours into the flight, it turned around and headed back toward the U.S.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner flew over several states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Oklahoma, before ultimately landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport just before 10:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

VIDEO SHOWS ITALIAN FIGHTER JETS ESCORTING AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TO ROME AMID ‘SECURITY CONCERN’

American DFW

An American Airlines flight from New York to Tokyo was diverted to Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday night after experiencing a maintenance issue over the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

American Airlines told Fox News Digital the flight was diverted due to a maintenance issue, though details surrounding the issue were not provided.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," American said.

MAN WITH LIFELONG FEAR OF FLYING REVEALS WHY AMERICANS SHOULDN'T WORRY AS EXPERT ALSO WEIGHS IN

American Airlines Dreamliner

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, like the one seen, was en route from New York City to Tokyo when it experienced a maintenance issue and had to be diverted to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. (Getty Images)

All passengers on the flight were provided hotel accommodations for the night, and the flight departed the next day for Tokyo.

The diversion comes after a series of aviation disasters in the U.S. 

PLANE CATCHES FIRE AT AIR SHOW IN TEXAS, 1 PERSON INJURED: REPORTS

American Airlines at airport

An American Airlines jet at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

An American Airlines plane collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people last month. Less than 48 hours later, a medical ambulance flight crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down and erupted into flames while landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport. Thankfully, everyone survived that terrifying ordeal. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.