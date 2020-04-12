NJ students produce coronavirus 3D-printed face shields: An 'act of monumental humanitarianism'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus crisis has prompted students at a New Jersey high school to produce more than 26,000 face shields for first responders and medical workers.

Warren Hills High School student Bobby Delghiaccio came up with the idea and took home a 3D printer to make the much-needed shields.

As Delghiaccio was making the shields several of his teachers figured out a way to make them quicker.

They were donated to the New Jersey State Police on Saturday.

“The Warren Hills and Mount Olive High School communities, which are located in Warren and Morris County, worked together with school faculty, staff, local businesses, and families to help raise more than $40,000 and to produce more 26,550 face shields,” police said in a statement.

“In a 48-hour period alone, approximately 20 families hand-assembled 15,000 face shields! The organizers have used a variety of methods and contacts to acquire materials and assembled shields from across the country.”

The shields were packed in boxes and troopers loaded them into their vehicles at the high school under the supervision of Col. Patrick Callahan.

“He explained that the shields packaged in the parking lot this morning would be in the hands of first responders and medical professionals, who are in dire need, by the afternoon, and that their efforts were nothing short of an act of monumental humanitarianism,” police said.

The shields were being distributed throughout Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Callahan personally transported shields for delivery to a Trenton-area hospital, according to police.