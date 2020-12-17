America Together: Good Samaritan helps NYPD officer shovel police cruiser out of snow pile up

A Good Samaritan helped dig a New York City police cruiser out from underneath several feet of snow Thursday after a powerful winter storm swept across the Northeast overnight.

Officer Andrew Dillon of the Citywide Traffic Task Force could not get his police vehicle to start and decided to dig it out so it could be towed from its location on 29th Street and Broadway, Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson for the NYPD told Fox News.

Dillon was lent a helping hand by a good samaritan, who picked up a shovel and started digging the vehicle out of the snow.

"This is what New Yorkers do. They see a person in need and they assist. Thank you to this resident in Manhattan who assisted one of our Traffic Agents dig their Department vehicle out of it's parking spot," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Y. Royster said in a post on Twitter.

The first major snowfall to hit the East Coast left parts of New York, especially upstate, buried under more than two feet of snow.

The heavy snow was also accompanied by strong winds, coastal flooding, and dangerous driving conditions.