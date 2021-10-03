Alyssa Milano slams 'abusers' on Supreme Court: 'most dangerous time to be a woman in America'

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano delivered a speech at a pro- abortion rally in Los Angeles where she railed against "abusers" sitting on the Supreme Court and argued "this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America."

"I cannot believe how f---ed up America is right now," Milano said Saturday in her speech, which she also posted to her Twitter account.

"I can't believe how a handful of men are successfully taking 50 years of rights away from women and how our Supreme Court, packed with abusers, is just gonna sit by and let it all happen," she continued.

She added she’s "so tired" of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as well as Republican Govs. Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, for "having a single word to say about anyone's uterus."

ABORTION PROVIDER TESTIFIES THAT 'ABORTION IS A BLESSING, ABORTION IS AN ACT OF LOVE, ABORTION IS FREEDOM'

Milano went on to single out the men who attended the rally, asking them to not "mistake marching — showing up for a single event — with being an effective ally in this fight" and saying, "You need to take action and keep taking action until this is all fixed."

"Use your privilege to destroy your own privilege," she told the men.

"It is time for the president and the leaders in Congress to enact the Equal Rights Amendment. They need to do it f---ing now," she said.

"This is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America," she added.

JUDGE REJECTS DOJ MOVE TO BLOCK TEXAS ABORTION LAW

The rally was just one of hundreds across the country on Saturday when pro-abortion advocates marched against the new Texas abortion law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 decision last month to let the Texas law remain in place.

A Women’s March was also held in Washington, D.C., and was the first Women's March since President Biden took office.

PELOSI PLEDGES ROE V. WADE BILL AFTER SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TEXAS ABORTION LAW TO GO INTO EFFECT

"Today, we're fighting for abortion access for all. Join us," The Women's March organization tweeted Saturday. "The #RallyForAbortionJustice is happening at 650 locations in all 50 states — in-person and virtually."

WOMEN'S MARCH RETURNS TO DC, OTHER MAJOR CITIES DEMANDING 'ABORTION ACCESS FOR ALL'

Pro-life groups hit back at the marches, with the Susan B. Anthony List saying on Twitter the D.C. rally would more appropriately be called "a rally for abortion extremism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP