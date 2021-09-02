Pelosi pledges Roe v. Wade bill after Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to go into effect

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Thursday pledged to bring a bill codifying the Supreme Court abortion decision Roe v. Wade to the House floor in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to allow a Texas abortion law to go into effect.

"When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v. Wade codification on the floor of the House, to make sure that women everywhere have access to the reproductive health that they need," Pelosi said in a news conference.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May , prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity , usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.

The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others to sideline the law while appeals are made, allowing the law to go into effect Wednesday. The judges also suggested that their order likely isn't the last word on whether the law can stand.

While some Democrats have renewed their push to pack the Supreme Court in the wake of the ruling, Democrat-controlled state legislatures have passed their own attempts to codify Roe v. Wade should the conservative court strike down the ruling.