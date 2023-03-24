Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law snags family belongings ahead of auction

Among the items Christy Murdaugh collected were pillows with Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Items from Alex Murdaugh's family estate are up for auction Video

Items from Alex Murdaugh's family estate are up for auction

Items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of Thursday's auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital) 

EXCLUSIVE: Christy Murdaugh, wife of Alex Murdaugh's brother Randy, stopped by Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, Thursday morning to collect some of her family's belongings before they were purchased by bidders.

Among the items from the Murdaughs' Islandton, South Carolina, hunting estate Christy collected were snakeskin-print pillows featuring Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials, sources told Fox News Digital.

Thursday's auction began at 4 p.m., but a large crowd began lining up outside the auction house before 9 a.m.

"We came out of curiosity just to look at the Murdaugh items," one attendee told Fox News Digital.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. 

Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023.  (Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The wife of Randy Murdaugh collected some of her family's belongings from the upcoming auction before they could be sold.

Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The wife of Randy Murdaugh collected some of her family's belongings from the upcoming auction before they could be sold. (Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Another buyer said she was interested in purchasing Christmas gifts for family members interested in Alex Murdaugh's recent double murder trial.

MURDAUGH MOSELLE ESTATE ITEMS SELL FOR BIG BUCKS AS BUYERS DESCEND ON SOUTH CAROLINA AUCTION

The Murdaughs' belongings were identified by the number 3-335. The auctioneer did not identify the belongings by the family's name but referred to the property where they came as a "prominent South Carolina estate."

  • Christy Murdaugh 1
    Image 1 of 3

    Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The wife of Randy Murgaugh collected some of her family's belongings from the upcoming auction before they could be sold. (Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Christy Murdaugh 2
    Image 2 of 3

    Christy Murdaugh exits Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Christy Murdaugh exits Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga.,  Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with her family's belongings. (Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

The family's couch, for example, sold for $14,000. The buyer, Phillip Jennings, is the owner of Broomsedge Rod and Gun, a hunting and lodging company based in Georgia.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S LAWYER 'MAD AS HELL' AFTER JAIL CALL RELEASED

"We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on. … We try to specialize at our lodge … very unique things that are conversation pieces for people, and they can sit around and talk," Jennings said.

The furniture includes a leather couch set with pillows showing Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials, lamps with turtle shell bases, various mounted animal heads and green and brown tableware.

The furniture includes a leather couch set with pillows showing Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials, lamps with turtle shell bases, various mounted animal heads and green and brown tableware. (Liberty Auction)

A pair of lamps with stems made out of turtle shells sold for $2,000.

STEPHEN SMITH'S MOTHER SENT LETTER TO FBI IMPLICATING MURDAUGHS IN 2016

Some attendees commented on the odd nature of the event after a Colleton County, South Carolina, jury on March 2 found Alex Murdaugh guilty in the 2021 murders of his wife and son at Moselle.

  • Items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are auctioned off at Liberty AuctionsItems from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are auctioned off at Liberty Auctions.
    Image 1 of 12

    Items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are auctioned off at Liberty Auctions Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Items from Moselle
    Image 2 of 12

    Items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are offered at an auction Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • An auction of Murdaugh items
    Image 3 of 12

    Liberty Auction displays items from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Murdaugh estate auction
    Image 4 of 12

    Items from Alex Murdaugh’s family estate available at an auction March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Murdaugh lamp
    Image 5 of 12

    A lamp was among items offered at an auction of items from Alex Murdaugh’s family estate Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • A crossbow at the Murdaugh auction
    Image 6 of 12

    A crossbow from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, is on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Murdaugh deer rack
    Image 7 of 12

    A deer rack up for auction March 23, 2023, in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Murdaugh boots for auction
    Image 8 of 12

    Boots from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, are on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • variety of murdaugh items
    Image 9 of 12

    A variety of items from the Murdaugh estate on display March 22, 2023, ahead of an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • MURDAUGH RUSTIC lamps
    Image 10 of 12

    Lamps from Alex Murdaugh’s family estate are on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • Household items from Alex Murdaugh's estate, Moselle.
    Image 11 of 12

    Clothing from Moselle, Alex Murdaugh’s family estate, is on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, before an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

  • murdaugh chair
    Image 12 of 12

    A chair from Alex Murdaugh’s family estate is on display Wednesday, March 22, 2023, ahead of an auction at Liberty Auctions in Pembroke, Ga. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

After the leather couch sold, several people sat and even lay on it. One attendee suggested burning sage around the furniture. 

A buyer who purchased Maggie Murdaugh's bicycle and tumblers with Alex Murdaugh's initials said he had plans to start a local museum and would add the items to his collection.

Monogrammed tumblers at the Murdaugh auction. 

Monogrammed tumblers at the Murdaugh auction.  (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

The same day, the Murdaugh's sprawling, 1,700-acre Islandton property sold for $3.9 million to buyers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley, according to Colleton County documents obtained by FOX Carolina.

MURDAUGH FIRST RESPONDER REVEALS NEW CRIME SCENE DETAILS AFTER GUILTY VERDICT

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to serve life in prison.

The front porch of the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property March 1, 2023, in Islandton.

The front porch of the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property March 1, 2023, in Islandton. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

The disgraced personal injury lawyer is also facing another trial for his 99 alleged financial crimes from 19 separate indictments in South Carolina's Lowcountry. He is accused of embezzling nearly $9 million from his family's personal injury law firm and its clients.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.