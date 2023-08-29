Buster Murdaugh says his father Alex has characteristics of a psychopath, but maintains his dad is innocent

Alex Murdaugh's only living son, Buster Murdaugh, said that while the term psychopath is a "fair assessment" for his father, he does not believe his dad is guilty of murdering his mother and brother.

In a new Fox Nation series "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," which will be available exclusively on the subscription-based platform, Buster, 29, speaks candidly about his father, his murder trial and the 2015 death of his high school classmate, Stephen Smith during an exclusive sit-down interview conducted by Fox News' Martha MacCallum. "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," will debut as a three-part docuseries zeroing in on the life and crimes of Alex Murdaugh and will begin streaming on Fox Nation on Thursday.

In a preview released by the network, MacCallum asked the younger Murdaugh whether the term "psychopath" accurately describes his father, who is serving two life sentences in a South Carolina prison for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52 and son, Paul, 22 -- Buster's mother and brother.

"I'm not prepared to sit here and say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment," he replied.

Still, Buster said he doesn't believe his father, a once prominent attorney-turned-convicted murderer, is responsible for Maggie and Paul's death.

"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," he said in a clip released by Fox Nation. "We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance."

He said he believes a killer is still on the loose, adding that he "absolutely" fears for his own safety.



"I think I set myself up to be safe, But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there," he told MacCallum.

The elder Murdaugh dominated headlines in March and became the subject of a Netflix documentary after he was convicted of gunning down his wife and son as part of what prosecutors say was an effort to divert attention away from his mounting alleged financial crimes. A panel of 12 jurors returned a verdict after less than three hours of deliberations. He was found guilty of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Buster, who was reported to have an "awkward," less-than-one-minute call with his father from prison at the time of the Fox Nation shoot, has stood by his father since the murders, having attended every day of the Colleton County trial, and testifying for the defense. He told jurors his dad was "destroyed, heartbroken" after finding the dead bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting estate in Moselle within Walterboro, South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh has insisted he is innocent and is appealing the verdict.

In addition to Buster's tell-all interview, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," will include behind-the-scenes footage from the trial, never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself. Fox Nation subscribers will also gain exclusive access to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin and will hear from lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Moselle dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, and more.

